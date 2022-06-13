Fairhope community joins over tragic death of CJ Edwards

By Lacey Beasley

Click here for updates on this story

FAIRHOPE, Alabama (WALA) — Friends and family remembered Corey Terrell Edwards Jr. (CJ), who Fairhope police said was shot and killed at a party early Saturday morning.

According to Fairhope PD, it happened around 1 a.m. on Twin Beech Road. They told FOX10 CJ was rushed to University Hospital in a personal vehicle where he later died.

There was a big turnout Sunday night at the Fairhope pier. Everyone described 22-year-old CJ as goofy, light-hearted, innocent, and loved.

CJ was also a well-known athlete in Fairhope, class of 2018, and played football and basketball.

Sunday night, roughly 100 people came out to pray and release balloons. The majority were green, which was CJ’s favorite color.

The Fairhope community said this is unheard of for the area. Especially since family and friends say CJ never bothered anyone.

This is a heart-breaking time for the family, but they thank the community for all the love and support.

Meanwhile, Fairhope police say this homicide is still under further investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.