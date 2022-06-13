Off-duty officer fatally stabbed in apartment, estranged husband in custody

By WABC Staff

BRONX, New York (WABC) — An off-duty NYPD officer was fatally stabbed, allegedly by her estranged husband in the Bronx.

The 31-year-old female officer was discovered dead, with multiple stab wounds, at around 2:50 a.m. Monday.

The incident happened inside an apartment on Grand Concourse.

Her 34-year-old husband surrendered to a neighboring precinct soon after. Charges against him are pending.

The couple was estranged, but there are no prior incidents of police response to a dispute between the two.

The female officer’s identity has not yet been released, pending family notification.

The NYPD is expected to hold a press conference on the incident later Monday.

