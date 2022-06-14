Amber Heard says she stands by ‘every word’ of her testimony

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Amber Heard says she stands by the testimony she gave during a contentious six-week libel trial against former husband Johnny Depp, saying she has “always told the truth.” The statement came in her first post-verdict interview, two weeks after a jury awarded Depp more than $10 million and vindicated his allegations that Heard lied about Depp abusing her. ”To my dying day, I’ll stand by every word of my testimony,” Heard told NBC’s “Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie. Portions of the interview will air Tuesday and Wednesday, and be featured in Friday’s “Dateline” episode.