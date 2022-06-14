January 6 committee postpones Wednesday hearing

By Annie Grayer, CNN

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol has postponed its hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

The next hearing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California, a member of the committee, told reporters that the reason for the rescheduling was due to “technical issues” and “not a big deal.”

“It’s just technical issues,” she said. “You know the staff, putting together all the videos. You know doing, one, two, three, it was overwhelming. So we’re trying to give them a little room.”

Lofgren said Wednesday’s hearing topic, which was focused on the Department of Justice, will get moved to another day, and Thursday will still focus on then-President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to certify the election results.

The committee has been laying out its case for what it says is Trump’s responsibility for the insurrection. Monday’s hearing, the second of a series, prominently featured lengthy portions of former Attorney General William Barr’s deposition with the committee, where he described in detail why Trump’s fraud claims were “bogus” and why he has seen nothing since to convince him there was fraud.

