John Stamos ‘disappointed’ In Memoriam tribute at Tonys didn’t include Bob Saget

John Stamos wanted his friend Bob Saget included in the In Memoriam segment during Sunday’s Tony Awards.

Before the event, Stamos tweeted that he was “disappointed” that Saget was left out.

“Disappointed to hear that @bobsaget will be LEFT OUT of the In Memoriam segment tonight @TheTonyawards. Bob was brilliant in The Drowsy Chaperone & Hand to God. Come on @BroadwayLeague and @TheWing! Do the right thing! Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him,” Stamos tweeted.

He added, “Let’s make some noise about this everyone — and send our love and good wishes to the hosts @ArianaDeBose, @JulianneHough and my buddy @DarrenCriss and all the well-deserved nominees.”

The segment featured a performance by Billy Porter.

The website for the Tonys did include Saget’s name, along with a message: “The Tony Awards joins with the entire theatre community in remembering friends and colleagues who have left us during the past months. The names of some of those who worked on Broadway are listed below. They are always in our hearts.”

Saget died in January at the age of 65.

