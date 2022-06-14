New charge filed against Ammon man accused of using social media to entice teens

By Andrea Olson

AMMON (eastidahonews.com) — A new charge was filed against a 23-year-old Ammon man after he allegedly used social media to entice a teen to send him nude pictures in exchange for buying the teen vape products.

Jared Crow is charged with a felony count of enticing a child through the use of the internet. A case was filed against Crow on June 3. He is already facing similar charges.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, on May 23, the detective in the case received search warrant information from Snapchat showing a user who was 14 years old at the time and living in Michigan, speaking with Jared Crow between November 2021 to December 2021.

According to documents, the minor was solicited by Crow on Dec. 31 for nude images and videos of her in exchange for vape products. In an interview with the minor, she told police she believed Crow was living in Michigan and had access to bring her the vape products to a local park in her town if she sent him the images and videos.

The Snapchat account information the detective received showed the conversations with Crow, and it showed the victim sent him videos and pictures in exchange for the vape products. The victim never received the vape products even though she sent Crow the images.

Crow was given a $50,000 bond and a no-contact order was served to him in Bonneville County Jail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 21 at 1 p.m. in Bonneville County Magistrate Court.

In a separate case filed in March, Crow is facing similar charges — nine felonies for allegedly engaging in inappropriate online communication with multiple teenage victims. He pleaded not guilty to all charges which include lewd conduct and sexual battery.

Crow had allegedly contacted several teens through the internet and social media, engaging in sexual conversations. According to court documents, Crow would ask for nude pictures in exchange for vaping products or alcohol. Documents said victims had described being sexually assaulted by Crow in the backseat of his vehicle. In this specific case, Crow is scheduled for a trial on Sept. 6.

