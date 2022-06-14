Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:40 AM

North Las Vegas police looking for missing 32-year-old man

By Elaine Emerson

Click here for updates on this story

    LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — North Las Vegas Police are looking for a missing 32-year-old man last seen Monday.

Jesse J. Gonzalez was last seen June 13 at about 6:30 p.m. near Ann and Clayton in North Las Vegas.

Gonzalez was last seen wearing a black Raiders hat, glasses, a grey sweatshirt with a white undershirt and jeans. Police described Gonzalez as a light-skinned Hispanic male, standing 5′8″ and weighing about 170 lbs. He has a full goatee, brown eyes and short black hair.

NLVPD said Gonzalez suffered a diminished mental capacity after a traumatic head injury. Police said he has the mindset of a 10 year-old and doesn’t have access to his medications.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content