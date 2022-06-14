Powell Butte residents express concerns, criticism of proposed Cross Trails Destination Resort

PRINEVILLE , Ore. (KTVZ) -- At the Pilot Butte Community Center, residents filled the seats and some people had to stand against the walls, to learn more about a new resort potentially coming to their community. It's called the Cross Trails Destination Resort that, if approved, will be located at Wiley and Parrish roads.

The destination resort will be 580 acres and there will be a total of 400 vacation villas and 200 overnight rentals/ cabins, 50 overnight seasonal rentals, and 100 workforce housing.

The applicant is a company based in Michigan, the same owner but a different applicant.

There needed to be modifications made because the current applicant wants to do some changes to the original approval. In the modifications, there will be no golf course and have certain amenities such as a club house or restaurant.

The planning commission meeting will take place in July 27th at the county annex. But, given the size of the meeting Tuesday night the planning commissioners said they may need to change venues.

NewsChannel 21's Kelsey McGee is attending the meeting to hear more about the Crossing Trails Destination Resort. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 First at Ten on Fox.