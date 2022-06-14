Small plane makes emergency landing near downtown Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A small airplane that had run out of fuel made an emergency landing Monday evening in a commercial area neighboring downtown Anchorage. The plane landed safely on a street and pulled into a nearby parking lot. The Anchorage Daily News reports once it was refueled, the plane taxied to the nearby small airplane airport under police escort. The plane had a flight instructor and student pilot on board. Neither were injured. The plane was not damaged in the landing. Authorities said the Cessna 150 was attempting to return to the airport when it ran out of fuel.