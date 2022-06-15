Biden administration expected to announce additional $1 billion in military aid for Ukraine

By Barbara Starr, CNN Pentagon Correspondent

The Biden administration is expected to announce on Wednesday an additional $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine to fight Russia, according to a US official.

The package is expected to include shipments of additional howitzers, ammunition and coastal defense systems.

Speaking in Brussels, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the US and Ukraine are “working in lockstep to meet Ukraine’s requests for new capabilities, especially its need for long-range fires, armor and coastal defense.”

The package is expected to include weapons and supplies that can be quickly shipped from existing US stockpiles as well as the issuing of new contracts for long-term supplies to Ukraine

This story is breaking and will be updated.

