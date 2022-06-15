Death investigation underway after reports of drowning in Whittier Narrows

By KCAL KCBS Staff

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Authorities are investigating an apparent drowning in Whittier after a person was found dead Wednesday morning.

The incident was first reported at around 5:40 a.m. in the popular recreation area near Santa Anita Avenue and SR-60, and when first responders arrived they found one person dead at the scene.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Parks Bureau was said to be handling the investigation.

CBS LA’s Mobile2 unit was live at the scene, where authorities had placed a large perimeter in the surrounding area.

The circumstances leading up to the person’s death were not immediately known.

No additional information on the victim were yet available.

