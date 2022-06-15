Several homes damaged after a tornado rips through Monroe County, Wisconsin, officials say

By Andy Rose, CNN

Several homes were damaged Wednesday by a tornado near Tomah, Wisconsin, officials said.

The tornado appears to have moved northeast through Monroe County for about 15 miles, according to the county’s sheriff’s office.

Interstate 90 was closed for more than three hours due to trailers being blown onto their sides, but no deaths or major injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.