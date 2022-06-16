Man accused of beating his mother to death with hammer, JPD says

By Madeleine Nolan

Click here for updates on this story

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Jackson police say a man is accused of beating his mother to death with a hammer.

Sam Brown, public information officer for the Jackson Police Department, said it happened Wednesday evening at a home on Lakewood Drive.

Police said Dekarius Funches, 21, is accused of killing his mother, Latasha Funches, 42.

Brown said Dekarius Funches fled the scene after the attack. After a high-speed chase, police said he was captured in Carroll County.

There is no word on a motive or exact charges.

This is the 67th homicide reported in Jackson so far this year.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.