Some clinics halting abortions while bracing for Roe’s fall

By STEPHEN GROVES

Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Abortion providers are bracing for the final days of the U.S. Supreme Court’s guarantee of a right to an abortion. Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. In places such as Wisconsin where the procedure could be banned in the court overturns Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood isn’t scheduling appointments beyond June 25. In South Dakota, the state’s only abortion clinic says it has “paused” scheduling abortions beyond the end of the month. Some abortion providers are transitioning staff to help patients travel to other states and creating networks of clinics that will span across regions of the country.