Borda to retire as NY Philharmonic head, Ginstling hired

By RONALD BLUM

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Deborah Borda will retire as president and CEO of the New York Philharmonic at the end of the 2022-23 season. She will be succeeded by Gary Ginstling, head of Washington’s National Symphony Orchestra since 2017. Borda turns 73 on July 15. She returned to the Philharmonic in 2017 for her second stint in charge and presided over the unprecedented dual challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and the reconstruction of David Geffen Hall, which reopens Oct. 7. Ginstling will become the Philharmonic’s executive director on Nov. 1 and will take over from Borda when she retires June 30, 2023.