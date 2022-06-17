

How to walk away from a bear, deter an emu, and go crowd surfing at any age. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

Mom keeps cool as bear follows family down trail

A young family hiking in British Columbia, Canada, say they were followed by a black bear for approximately 20 minutes. CNN affiliate KUTV has more.

How to keep your pet emu at bay

A Texas man’s TikTok videos showing how he manages his emu while mowing the lawn delights the internet. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.

See a home collapse into flood water

The Yellowstone River swelled to a record high due to recent heavy rainfall and runoff from melting snow, leaving a trail of destruction.

Iconic floating restaurant is towed away

The floating restaurant failed to reopen after more than two years of closure due to the pandemic.

Rock star interrupts show to meet elderly crowd surfer

Doug James, a 67-year-old retiree, met the lead singer for “The Killers” after he crowd surfed all the way to the stage.

