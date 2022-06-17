Shooting at sports bar leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

By KPIX Staff

OAKLAND. California (KPIX) — A 25-year-old man from San Francisco was killed and four others were wounded outside a downtown Oakland sports bar on Thursday night, police said.

The shooting occurred at Halftime Sports Bar on 14th Street around 10:30 p.m.

The San Francisco man, whose name has not been released, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The other wounded individuals were a 21-year-old San Francisco woman, a 58-year-old San Lorenzo man and a 38-year-old Oakland man, all in stable condition. One 33-year-old man is in critical condition, according to authorities.

According to police, one person began shooting at a group outside of the bar. Initial reports say the 38- and 58-year-old men were not at the bar but were injured by stray bullets.

The shooter fled the scene before police arrived, and their motive is still under investigation.

A March 2019 shooting injuring four people also happened at Halftime Sports Bar. An Oakland man later turned himself and was charged soon after.

The Oakland Police Department said that this killing is the 52nd homicide that they have investigated this year in comparison to 58 homicides last year at this time.

Crime Stoppers of Oakland and Oakland police have offered a reward of up to $30,000 for information leading to the shooter.

Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department’s Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.

