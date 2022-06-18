Tigard man faces prison for threatening mass shooting at elementary school

By Web Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A federal grand jury indicted a Tigard man Friday with threatening a mass shooting at a local elementary school.

According to a statement from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office, Brandon Richard Riess, 26, was charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce.

Court documents stated, on May 15, 2022 Riess sent several electronic messages threatening a mass shooting at a Portland area elementary school. The following day on May 16, law enforcement officers arrested Riess at his apartment in Tigard. According to authorities, before his arrest, Riess admitted to sending the threatening messages and owning a pistol that was taken away several years earlier by his parents.

Riess made his initial appearance in federal court Friday where he pleaded not guilty. A three-day jury trial is scheduled to start on August 16, 2022.

If convicted, Riess faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office on Friday released its own statement which clarified that Oregon law does not have direct consequences for threats of mass violence to public places such as schools.

