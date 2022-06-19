4 men escape from federal prison camp

By Keith Allen and Ralph Ellis, CNN

Four inmates escaped early Saturday from a federal prison camp in Hopewell, Virginia, according to a news release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP).

Inmates Corey Branch, Tavares Lajuane Graham, Lamonte Rashawn Willis and Kareem Allen Shaw were reported as missing from the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg’s satellite camp at approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday, the agency said.

Details of the escape were not included in the news release, beyond the BOP calling it a “walkaway.”

The US Marshals Service, FBI and other law enforcement agencies are assisting in the search for the four men, according to the BOP.

Branch, 41, was serving a 160-month sentence for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and felon in possession of a firearm. Graham, 44, was serving a 120-month sentence for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and 28 grams or more of cocaine base, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, the agency said.

Willis, 30, was serving a 216-month sentence for possessing and concealing a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Shaw, 46, was serving a 194-month sentence for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a measurable quantity of heroin, the BOP said in the news release.

Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg’s satellite camp is listed as a minimum-security facility, which currently houses 185 male inmates, according to the BOP.

