42-foot fishing vessel catches fire off the coast of Oregon

By KOTV Staff

    TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — U.S Coast Guard crews responded to a fire on a 42-foot commercial fishing vessel off the coast of Manzanita Beach in Oregon early Saturday morning.

USCG said they received a distress call at around 6:30 a.m., about 2 miles West of Manzanita Beach. One person on board was rescued from the water by a Good Samaritan, transferred to a USCG crew and brought to shore with no medical concerns.

The boat burned down to the waterline and according to USCG, and drifted to about 1 mile West of Nehalem Bay State Park. It continues to smolder as of 2:46 p.m. Responders are continuing to monitor.

