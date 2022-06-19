Search for missing swimmer at Jefferson County campground

By WDJT Staff

HELENVILLE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Multiple dive teams were on the scene in Jefferson County on Saturday, June 19, 2022 in search of a missing person believed to be in a pond at a campground in the Helenville and Rome area.

Crews responded to a call of a missing swimmer around 6:50 p.m. on Saturday and worked into the night.

The area is a residential campground with a pond that is about two acres in size.

Currently, no additional details have been provided about the missing party.

The assistant chief of the volunteer fire department of the Village of Rome told CBS 58 that the Jefferson County Dive Team would resume the search Sunday morning.

