Faith Hill shares the hair trend from ‘1883’ that she wasn’t into

Faith Hill is thankful for one modern hair trend.

Shaving!

The singer and actress shared that in keeping with the time period of the drama, she was asked not to shave her under her arms while filming “1883.”

She told Courteney Cox in a conversation for “Variety” about the moment the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan, called with the request.

“That was really difficult, and Taylor actually called my husband. We were at a wedding, our nephew’s wedding, and he said, ‘Who’s gonna be the one to tell your wife that she has to stop shaving under her arms?'” Hill recalled. “And I’m thinking, ‘What? We’re at a wedding. Can this wait?’ He goes, ‘No, stop tonight.'”

“All due respect to those who love that, and all that freedom, woo!” she added. “But for me, personally, I just don’t like it.”

Hill said she even offered to tape hair to under her arms to look like it was hers, but she was told flatly, no.

The country music star and her husband, Tim McGraw, star on the hit series, a prequel to “Yellowstone” about the Dutton family’s cross-country journey to settle in Montana.

