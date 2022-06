Happy Monday, Central Oregon.

It is shaping up to be a nice day across the High Desert, one that resembles summer.

We are coming off of a cool weekend, but the hot temperatures are rounding fast. Monday will be mostly sunny with an average high of 71 degrees. Calm winds to join us all throughout the day.

The average low is 44, and we can expect to remain warm throughout the week, topping out in the 80's for the rest of the week.