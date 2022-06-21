Burial service for unknown veterans changing venues

By GARRETT BEHANNA

GREENSBURG, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A burial service for the remains of unclaimed soldiers has now been moved to a different venue.

Last month, Westmoreland County Coroner, Tim Carson, discovered boxed cremated remains sitting in a room at the county’s forensics facility.

Carson, along with the Missing in America Project and the Veterans Recovery Program, as well as the Pantalone Funeral Home, was set to honor the unclaimed remains of 15 veterans by placing the remains in urns to be buried in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, along with full military honors. Nearly 50 other unclaimed civilian remains were going to be laid to rest at Potters Field in a newly-constructed memorial.

The event, now known as Operation Dignity, was set to take place on July 15 at 9:30 AM in Scottdale. Now, after overwhelming support from local veteran groups, the burial service has changed venues.

“To accommodate the various groups who will be attending the service, the venue has changed from Scottdale War Memorial to Hempfield Park, 220 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg,” the press release read. The ceremony will take place indoors at the Hempfield Athletic Complex in the event of inclement weather.

A public funeral procession with a Pennsylvania State Police escort will then be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies for a full military funeral beginning at 1:00 PM.

The public is welcome to attend the proceedings.

