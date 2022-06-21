Happy First day of Summer

Tuesday we are waking up to mostly clear skies and mild temperatures to kick the day off.

Today will be sunny with an average high of 78 degrees with gentle breezes throughout the day. Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 51, with gentle breezes to accompany us.

Wednesday, Central Oregon is even warmer with most of the region seeing highs above 80 degrees, and will remain close to the 80's for the remainder of the week.

