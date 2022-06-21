Independent candidate Al Gross drops out of Alaska special House race

By Alex Rogers, CNN

Independent orthopedic surgeon Al Gross dropped out of the Alaska House race on Monday and threw his support behind two Native women candidates: Republican Tara Sweeney and former Democratic state Rep. Mary Peltola.

In a statement, Gross did not provide a reason for resigning from the race. The Gross campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“It is with great hope for Alaska’s future that I have decided to end my campaign to become our state’s next Congressman,” Gross wrote. “There are two outstanding Alaska Native women in this race who would both serve our state well, and I encourage my supporters to stay engaged and consider giving their first-place vote to whichever of them best matches their own values. Thank you for your support.”

After the special primary election earlier this month, CNN projected that Gross and three other candidates — former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, Republican businessman Nick Begich III and Peltola — would compete in the August 16 special general election.

Now, the fourth spot could go to Sweeney, who appears to hold a slim lead over North Pole councilman and democratic socialist Santa Claus. Sweeney served as the head of the Bureau of Indian Affairs in the Trump administration.

The winner of the special election will only serve in Congress until January. On August 16, Alaskans will also vote in the regular primary election, and the top four candidates will face each other on November 8. The winner of that House race will earn a full, two-year term.

In March, Alaska GOP Rep. Don Young died, creating the contest for the open, at-large seat.

