Skip to Content
News
By
Published 10:29 AM

Lodi Swim School Uses Unique Technique To Teach Small Kids To Swim

By Christopher Baker

Click here for updates on this story

    LODI, California (KOVR) — A swim school in Lodi uses muscle memory and sensory-motor learning to teach children how to swim.

Water Safe Swim in Lodi uses 10-minute lessons to teach children from six months to 6-years-old in a two-to-five week program.

Water Safe Swim representative Julie Schiess had this to say, “The daily repetition of positive reinforcement that a successful swim allows their muscles to retain information so they can move in a safe manner if they were to fall in”

The American Academy of Pediatrics says that drowning is the leading cause of death for children under four.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content