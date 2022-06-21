Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits eastern Afghanistan
By Jessie Yeung, CNN
A magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit eastern Afghanistan Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The earthquake hit at 1:24 a.m. about 46 kilometers (28.5 miles) southwest of the city of Khost, which lies close to the country’s border with Pakistan.
The quake registered at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), according to USGS.
The agency assigned the quake a yellow alert level, indicating some casualties are possible and that the impact should be relatively localized. Casualty figures are not yet clear.
This is a developing story.
