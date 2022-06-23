January 6 committee showed particular interest in Ivanka Trump footage, filmmaker says

By Zachary Cohen, CNN

The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, questioned British filmmaker Alex Holder on Thursday about his interview with Ivanka Trump, showing particular interest in what she and other members of the Trump family had said about election irregularities, he told CNN’s Don Lemon.

Speaking to CNN after his deposition with the committee, Holder said the panel had wanted to hear more about outtakes from the interview with Ivanka Trump, former President Donald Trump‘s daughter and onetime senior White House adviser, for his upcoming docuseries, which appears to contradict what she had told the panel behind closed doors.

In one short clip from December 2020 obtained by CNN, Ivanka Trump told the filmmaker, “As the President has said, every single vote needs to be counted, and needs to be heard. He campaigned for the voiceless.”

“I think a lot of Americans feel very disenfranchised right now and really question the sanctity of our elections,” she adds in the outtakes. “That is not right. It is not acceptable. And he has to take on this fight. Look, you fight for what you love the most. And he loves this country, and he loves this country’s people. And he wants to make sure that their voice is heard and not muted and will continue to fight until every legal remedy is exhausted. And that’s what you should do.”

CNN has reached out to Ivanka Trump for comment.

The 2020 interview came days after then-Attorney General William Barr had publicly stated there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the election. Under oath, Ivanka Trump later told the January 6 committee that Barr’s assessment “affected my perspective” and she “accepted what he was saying.”

Holder told CNN on Thursday that the committee was particularly interested in footage of his interviews with Ivanka Trump that did not make it into the documentary.

“The first part of Ivanka Trump’s reaction to her father’s position on the election is in the documentary, but there is another part of it that didn’t make it into the documentary and they were interested in her entire … piece on that particular point,” he said.

The filmmaker told CNN that the panel “wanted to understand when that particular interview took place and how it came about. … Quite a few people seem to think there is some sort of inconsistency between what she said to the committee and what she said to me.”

Holder’s “Unprecedented” three-part docuseries about the 2020 election will be released on Discovery Plus, which is owned by CNN’s parent company, later this summer. The documentary includes never-before-seen footage of the Trump family on the campaign trail and their reactions to the outcome of the election.

Trump and his allies have yet to react publicly to news that Holder was subpoenaed by the committee and to the revelation of what was said in the interviews now in the panel’s possession.

