Oahu teenager turns passion for baking into a business

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — An Oahu high school senior turned her passion for baking into a business.

16-year-old Kyra Lung opened up her own cookie shop “Kyra The Baker” at International Market Place in Waikiki over the weekend.

The young entrepreneur her love of baking started at a young age, but in 2018 she turned it into a business, making sweet treats for her family and friends.

Last year, she started taking things more seriously, landing three Nordstrom pop-ups and looking for spaces to open up shop.

“Everyone would mostly say no, or they wouldn’t even respond probably because of my age, or the two-month lease,” Lung explained. “But, I knew that I could get a spot, because you know, nothing is very impossible even if someone says it is.”

Lung landed the two-month lease at International Market Place about three weeks ago. She’s appreciative for the opportunity and the support.

“I have my mom to help me which I’m so grateful for. She stays up all night with me to package all of these and decorate all of them, and create new flavors as well,” said Lung. “So, I would say it takes till about 2 a.m. to go to sleep together and you know wake up at like 7 a.m. to get everything in the car and then set up the shop before 9 a.m.”

Lung even employed some of her friends who say they’re enjoying their new summer job.

As for what’s next, Lung plans to take a break from baking to focus on graduating from Punahou and getting into college.

Long term, she plans to possibly expand her shop and pursue another business: selling jewelry.

