Paradise home becomes first in the U.S. to be designated a ‘wildfire-prepared home’

By HEATHER WALDMAN

Click here for updates on this story

PARADISE, California (KCRA) — As the town of Paradise continues the long rebuilding process following the deadly Camp Fire, residents are focused on coming back stronger.

“From the very beginning, as we were moving to rebuild the town of Paradise, the goal was to rebuild back as an example,” homeowner Casey Taylor said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Taylor’s home became the first in the country to receive a new designation as a “wildfire-prepared home.”

The designation was developed by the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety as a way for homeowners to prove that they have taken scientifically proven steps to mitigate the risk of total home loss in a wildfire.

In order to receive a designation, homeowners must meet a list of requirements that fall under three main categories.

The first is having a “Class A” roof. A roof with this rating is made from material that is resistant to catching fire from embers.

The second major category includes a list of materials and standards that should be used around attic spaces including an eighth-inch mesh screen over vents and maintaining clear gutters.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.