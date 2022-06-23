Portlanders plan to keep pets cool as heat wave approaches

By Drew Marine

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — It’s finally summer in Portland and we’re about to see the hottest temperatures of the year so far.

So how are people planning to keep their pets safe during this incoming heat wave?

“Well if it’s too hot, first of all I won’t take her out or I’ll try to stick to the shadows,” Dylan Morgan said. “She doesn’t like booties but if it comes to that I’ll try and get her some booties.”

While it’s Morgan’s first summer in town with his pup Maggie, he already has a plan to keep her cool indoors and outdoors.

“Maybe take the shades down if it’s really too hot. Make sure she has access to water. Other than that, maybe just keep a spray bottle and spray her if she’s panting,” he said.

It’s not Larry Powlesland’s first summer here. During 2021′s triple-digit heat, he said they stayed in the air conditioning and know how to keep their dog safe.

“First of all, make sure she has a nice cut for the summer, and she just had one today,” he said. “We always carry water for her. If we go on walks we go early in the morning before it’s too hot.”

Pet Samaritan’s Hospital Manager, Jennifer Robinson, said there are plenty of things to do to keep your pet safe this weekend, like make sure they’re in air conditioning, give them plenty of water and avoid walks outside when the asphalt is too hot.

While taking your pet for a swim in a river or lake might seem like a perfect solution, she said to do so with caution.

“The water is cold. So, the rivers and lakes are cold. Your pet’s body temperature runs around 103-102 normally, and it’s a shock to the system for them to be playing fetch in 50-degree water, so just be vigilant,” Robinson said.

If your pet is panting too much, starts vomiting or collapses, Robinson said that’s when you need to take them to an emergency vet.

