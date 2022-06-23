Supreme Court says GOP lawmakers can intervene to defend North Carolina voter ID law

By Tierney Sneed and Ariane de Vogue, CNN

The Supreme Court said on Thursday that two Republican leaders of North Carolina’s legislature could step in to defend the state’s voter ID law even though the state’s attorney general, a Democrat, is already doing so.

The opinion will make it easier for other state government officials to intervene in some instances in lawsuits when the state government is divided.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

