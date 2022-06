By Tierney Sneed and Ariane de Vogue, CNN

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favor of a death row inmate in Georgia who is challenging the state’s lethal injection protocol and seeks to die by firing squad — a method not currently authorized in the state.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

