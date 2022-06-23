UMC patient stabs 2 other patients, killing 1

By ELAINE EMERSON

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A patient at University Medical Center fatally stabbed another patient and injured one other, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.

LVMPD said the incident happened around 1:50 a.m. June 23 at UMC’s psychiatric ward. The initial call to police was to report a person with a knife.

LVMPD said a psychiatric patient, a man in his 40s, exited his room armed with a knife. The patient entered the hospital room of the first victim, a man in his 20s, and stabbed him, LVMPD said. The victim was in soft restraints at the time.

Police said the suspect then exited the room and stabbed another patient who was in a hospital bed in the ward’s hallway. That patient, also a man in his 20s, was able to run away. LVMPD said he is expected to be okay.

LVMPD corrections officers who happened to be at UMC with another patient heard the commotion and were able to respond within one minute, LVMPD said. The suspect ran back to his room when he spotted the officers, police said. The suspect was ultimately taken into custody.

Police said it wasn’t clear how the patient got the knife. Police also said the suspect was not restrained before the incident.

Police didn’t specify why the suspect was hospitalized or if the man had a past criminal history.

