A gigantic python is captured, an eagle mom decides to adopt, and illegal motorcycles are crushed. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

A record-breaking python is caught

Biologists caught an 18-foot long, 215-pound python, the biggest Burmese python ever recorded in Florida.

Swim coach saves swimmer who fainted underwater

American swimmer Anita Alvarez was rescued from the bottom of the pool by her coach Andrea Fuentes when she fainted at the FINA World Aquatic Championships.

Eagle appears to grab baby hawk for dinner, then decides to adopt it

An eagle intended to eat a baby hawk, then decided to adopt it. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports on how the hawk went from being dinner to family.

NYPD bulldozes nearly 100 illegal motorbikes and ATVs

New York City leaders demolished close to 100 motorbikes and ATVs as they work to crack down on dangerous, illegal vehicles.

How Grubhub helped this woman escape an alleged hostage situation

A woman used Grubhub to contact police while she was allegedly being held hostage, according to a criminal complaint. CNN’s affiliate WABC has more.

