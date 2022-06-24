Newcomer ousts longtime prime minister in Grenada elections
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A newcomer to politics has ousted Grenada’s longest serving prime minister in a tight general elections on the eastern Caribbean island. Dickon Mitchell’s National Democratic Congress party topped Keith Mitchell’s New National Party 52% to 48%. The incoming party won nine of 15 constituencies. Keith Mitchell became prime minister in 1995 and served until 2008, then won again in 2018 in a landslide. The incoming prime minister is a 44-year-old attorney and former teacher who became leader of his party in October. He has pledged to improve health care, decrease unemployment and poverty, build affordable housing and boost education.
Comments