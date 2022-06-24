Newcomer ousts longtime prime minister in Grenada elections

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A newcomer to politics has ousted Grenada’s longest serving prime minister in a tight general elections on the eastern Caribbean island. Dickon Mitchell’s National Democratic Congress party topped Keith Mitchell’s New National Party 52% to 48%. The incoming party won nine of 15 constituencies. Keith Mitchell became prime minister in 1995 and served until 2008, then won again in 2018 in a landslide. The incoming prime minister is a 44-year-old attorney and former teacher who became leader of his party in October. He has pledged to improve health care, decrease unemployment and poverty, build affordable housing and boost education.