South African police probe 17 deaths at East London tavern

By Teele Rebane, CNN

South African authorities were on Sunday investigating the deaths of at least 17 people at a tavern in East London.

Police do not know if there are any survivors from the incident because it’s unclear how many people were in the Enyobeni Tavern in the first place, Eastern Cape Police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana told CNN.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation, and many people have gathered at the scene trying to find loved ones.

The ages of the victims ranged from 18 to 20 years old.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

