At least 44 migrants have been found dead inside a semi-truck in San Antonio, councilwoman says

Forty-four migrants have been found dead inside of a semi-truck in San Antonio, according to city councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia, who says she was briefed on the situation by the San Antonio police chief.

Rocha Garcia, who represents San Antonio’s District 4, told CNN Monday night that 16 others were taken to the hospital.

The San Antonio Mayor’s office tells CNN a news conference is planned for 10 p.m. ET.

High temperatures in the San Antonio area ranged from the high 90s to low 100s, according to the National Weather Service.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

