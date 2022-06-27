Missing North Carolina man’s boat found in Azores

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (AP) — Officials say the boat of a North Carolina man missing for seven months has washed ashore in the Azores Islands. Carolina Beach police said Monday that Joseph Matthew Johnson has not been found. Police say the 44-year-old resident of Carolina Beach was last seen leaving Federal Point Yacht Club on Nov. 22 on his boat. Johnson was reported missing five days later by a friend who arrived in town for a previously arranged fishing trip. Authorities in São Jorge Island, a small island in the Azores, contacted Carolina Beach police when they discovered a 2006 Clearwater fishing boat that washed ashore last week was registered to Johnson.