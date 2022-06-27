Police following new leads on potential suspects in killing of TikTok star’s son

By WALA Staff

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Prichard Police confirmed to FOX10 News that investigators are following new leads in the killing of a local TikTok star’s son.

Randon Lee was gunned down Friday night at a gas station on St. Stephens Road at I-65 in Prichard.

Lee is the son of Ophelia Nichols, a popular TikTok influencer who lives in Mobile County. Nichols, known affectionately by her followers as ‘Mama Tot,’ posted a video the day after her son’s murder begging for leads in the case.

“People talk. People talk. So I wanted that video to be seen because if the person who did this to my son could see what he did to our family. He took my son from me. My son,” Nichols told FOX10 News.

Nichols said Lee was killed the day before his 19th birthday.

On Sunday, investigators said they are making progress in the case, but were not ready to reveal the new details.

