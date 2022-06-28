Crews respond to fiery plane crash at Pearson Field Airport in Vancouver

By KPTV Staff

VANCOUVER, Washington (KPTV) — Emergency crews have responded to the Pearson Field Airport in Vancouver after a plane crashed Tuesday morning.

Just after 7:30 a.m., crews responded to a crash at the airport, located at 101 East Reserve Street. Dispatch confirmed there was a fire involving a plane at the airport. When FOX 12 crews arrived to the scene, the flames were out.

There’s no word at this time if anyone was hurt in the crash.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.

