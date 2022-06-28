Matteo Berrettini withdraws from Wimbledon due to positive Covid-19 test

By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Matteo Berrettini, last year’s men’s finalist, has withdrawn from Wimbledon after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Italian, one of the favorites for the men’s singles title, said he was “heartbroken.”

“I have had flu symptoms and been isolating the last few days. Despite symptoms not being severe, I decided it was important to take another test this morning to protect the health and safety of my fellow competitors and everyone else involved in the tournament,” the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram.

“I have no words to describe the extreme disappointment I feel,” added Berrettini, who was set to play his opening match on Tuesday.

“The dream is over for this year, but I will be back stronger.”

Berrettini, who lost to Novak Djokovic in last year’s final, was seen as a leading contender again this year after winning back-to-back titles on grass, in Stuttgart and Queen’s Club respectively, in the build up to Wimbledon.

Wimbledon offered their sympathies to the eighth seed, writing: “We’ll miss you, Matteo – come back stronger in 2023.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.