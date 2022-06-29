Donald Trump is no longer in contempt of court for failing to comply with NY AG subpoena

By Sonia Moghe, CNN

Former President Donald Trump is no longer in contempt of a New York court, a judge said in an order Wednesday.

Trump was held in civil contempt in April for failing to comply with a subpoena from the New York Attorney General’s Office for documents as part of its investigation into the former President’s company.

New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron said that the $110,000 that Trump paid in fines will be held in an escrow account pending his appeal being finalized.

Engoron said he reviewed additional documents Trump submitted and the attorney general’s office agreed that the conditions to purge his contempt were met.

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office has been investigating the Trump Organization for more than two years and previously said her office found multiple misleading or fraudulent misstatements and omissions in the Trump Organization’s financial statements, which were provided to lenders and insurers, among others, as part of its investigation.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

