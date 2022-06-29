Redmond Fire & Rescue adopts new fire code, will ban open debris burning within the city

County agrees to fire code for areas in district outside city limits

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond Fire & Rescue recently adopted a new fire code for personal safety and property protection, and will informing the public in coming months about the specifics, including a ban on open debris burning within city limits.

Fire Marshal Tom Mooney met with Deschutes County commissioners on Wednesday as they adopted the new code for areas within the fire district but outside the city. Mooney said the debris burn ban will only be within the city (exempting recreational and warming fires, though there are new burning rules for the entire district .

The city of Bend also bans open debris burning.

As written in the ordinance, the purpose of the code is to establish minimum requirements consistent with nationally recognized good practices for providing a reasonable level of life safety and property protection from hazards of fire, explosion, or dangerous conditions in new and existing buildings, structures, and premises.

The fire district's new code, based on state fire codes, is also intended to protect firefighters and emergency responders during emergency operations.

The fire marshal said Redmond Fire will be conducting "a very aggressive education and media campaign" in coming months about the new rules and limits, especially as traditional burn season approaches.

"We didn't have good rules and regulations in place," Mooney said. "This solidifies the process, so everybody is working from the same page."

NewsChannel 21's Bola Gbadebo is speaking with Mooney to find out more.

Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at 5.