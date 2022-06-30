Coweta Co. woman killed after speeding 14-year-old crashes into home

By MARIYA MURROW

Click here for updates on this story

COWETA COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — A woman is dead and two others are injured after a teen crashed into their Coweta County home amid a police chase, officials say.

Authorities tell CBS46 deputies were patrolling Highway 54 and Johnson Road when they found a vehicle that had allegedly failed to dim its headlights. A traffic stop was attempted at which point the driver sped off. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says the driver, who was later identified as a 14-year-old boy, reached speeds over 130 miles per hour.

The deputies lost sight of the car and began asking residents in the area if they had seen the driver. One resident allegedly told officers that they saw a vehicle crash into their neighbor’s house.

After finding the crashed vehicle, deputies learned that a family of three was inside and had sustained injuries. Coweta County Fire and EMS rendered aid, but one of the residents, a woman, laterdid not survive. The other two occupants, a man and woman, were taken to the hospital.

The woman has been identified by family as Annette Rush. They say Rush had recently arrived home after dropping her son off to work. Family also told CBS46 that one of the injured people is her 27-year-old son.

The driver of the vehicle, who will not be identified at this time because he is a minor, was arrested and taken to a youth detention center.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office will be handling the traffic offenses of the juvenile. Georgia State Patrol will be handling the charge of Homicide by Vehicle.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.