Gun pulled on woman at gas station parking lot in north Houston: ‘It scared everybody’

By Shelley Childers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — The Houston Police Department’s robbery division is asking for help in finding the two men they said opened fire on a car that was parked at a gas station.

“It scared everybody,” said the gas station manager who asked us not to use her name for her protection.

It all happened in the middle of the day on June 22 at the Shell gas station off Aldine Westfield and Farrell Roard near George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Surveillance video captured the two men getting dropped off at the gas station in a black Chevy Camaro. The suspects were fully masked and one was carrying a long gun as he walked through the busy parking lot.

“Broad daylight. It was what, 1:30 in the afternoon? I was shocked,” said the store manager.

Customers are seen trying to duck and hide behind cars as the men walk by them. Police said the suspects walked up to a woman sitting in her car that was parked at a pump.

“They tapped on her window with a shotgun, and I guess whenever she saw them and realized what was happening, they tried to open her car door, and she peeled off and they shot at her twice,” the manager said.

The men appear to run after the car as the manager said she was inside the store trying to call for help.

“I got to figure out how to calm everything down because everybody in the store was freaking out. Everybody was like screaming,” she said.

The store manager said gun violence like this cannot be normalized.

“My customers are my priority, and I want them to be safe, and I shouldn’t have to worry about them being safe at 1:30 in the afternoon,” she said.

A $5,000 reward is available for a tip that leads to an arrest of the two wanted men.

If you know anything about this aggravated robbery, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 713-222-TIPS.

