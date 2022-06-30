Iowa artist putting the final touches on the final Freedom Rock

By ANDREW MOLLENBECK

ALTOONA, Iowa (KCCI) — Each of Iowa’s 99 counties already has a Freedom Rock. So, you could call this one a bonus.

And it’s going to be right outside of Adventureland Inn.

“Just keep it simple, tell a few specific stories, and just make sure Old Glory’s flying over it.”

Imagine all the brush strokes taken, going all the way back to 1999.

These days, Bubba Sorensen gets plenty of help from his kids.

They’re working together in a tent, trying to finish the rock in time for Independence Day.

Adventureland had the winning bid for the 100th rock.

The money was donated to Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors and the Puppy Jake Foundation.

Sorensen says he wanted to include the Iowa flag to match the other rock in Polk County.

“The rest of it is Polk County veterans from Revolutionary War all the way to current,” Sorensen said. “It’s just kind of service, sacrifice, honor — very simple.

“I tried to throw everything I could think of at it because it’s the 100th, it’s the last one, I want to put everything in it, and I just stepped back and said, ‘let’s just keep it simple, tell a few specific stories, and just make sure old glory’s flying over the top of it, and it’ll be good.'”

The painting should be all done by the Fourth of July.

