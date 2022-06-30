Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:43 AM

Missing Monterey diver found dead after 3 hour search

By JOSH COPITCH

Click here for updates on this story

    MONTEREY, California (KSBW) — Search and rescue crews have recovered the body of a missing diver.

According to the Monterey Fire Department, a diver went missing off of San Carlos Beach in Monterey around 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

The diver’s body was pulled out of the water around 3 p.m.

The diver was only identified as a man in his early 30s.

Coast Guard, Monterey police, and state parks are all helping with the search.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content