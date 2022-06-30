Woman accused of killing elite cyclist captured in Costa Rica after 43 days on the run

By Rebekah Riess and Jennifer Henderson, CNN

The woman suspected of fatally shooting 25-year-old elite cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson in May in Texas has been captured in Costa Rica, the US Marshals Office said Thursday.

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, was found Wednesday at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas, the Marshals Office said in a news release. She will be deported and returned to the US, the agency said.

Armstrong was wanted for the May 11 shooting of Wilson, who had previously dated Armstrong’s boyfriend — 35-year-old professional cyclist Colin Strickland — in what investigators believe may have been a violent act of romantic jealousy.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

